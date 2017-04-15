House editorial: Otter's wake up call
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter had already hinted he expected to veto the bill that would have eliminated Idaho's 6 percent grocery tax. And although the Legislature adjourned Wednesday, March 26, Otter didn't veto it until late Tuesday evening, April 11. In a party and a time so ripe for discontent, why did Otter drag his feet on vetoing this bill which had become a symbolic win for Idaho's GOP party leadership? Unlike his recent veto of a civil assert forfeiture bill with strong bipartisan support, Otter's grocery tax repeal veto at least made some sense.
