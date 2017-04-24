Homeless Idaho gubernatorial candidate lands in jail - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST

A Boise man who recently registered to run for governor of Idaho in 2018 using a local homeless shelter as his address is in the Ada County Jail, after turning himself in over the weekend on a probation violation. According to Ada County jail records, Troy Minton, 39, also was served with a warrant for an additional charge of petit theft when he turned himself in at 11:20 p.m. Saturday; he had been on probation for another petit theft charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.