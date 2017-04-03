Highway 95 opens to alternating traffic after mudslide
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Boundary County Sheriff's Office has closed Highway 95 at Mountain Meadows as an existing mudslide continues to slide. The highway is closed in both directions.
