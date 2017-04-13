Here Are All The Things Idaho's Gover...

Here Are All The Things Idaho's Governor Got Wrong About Asset Forfeiture in His Veto Statement

Gov. Butch Otter says cops never abuse asset forfeiture, but there's no way for anyone to know without this bill becoming law. As he vetoed a bill that would have made it more difficult for Idaho cops to seize property and cash from innocent people suspected of drug crimes, Gov. Butch Otter said the measure was a "solution in search of a problem."

