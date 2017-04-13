Here Are All The Things Idaho's Governor Got Wrong About Asset Forfeiture in His Veto Statement
Gov. Butch Otter says cops never abuse asset forfeiture, but there's no way for anyone to know without this bill becoming law. As he vetoed a bill that would have made it more difficult for Idaho cops to seize property and cash from innocent people suspected of drug crimes, Gov. Butch Otter said the measure was a "solution in search of a problem."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC