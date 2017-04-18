Glimpse inside the newly renovated Id...

Glimpse inside the newly renovated Idaho Falls temple

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Deseret News

The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, located near the banks of the Snake River, has been closed for more than two years for renovations. It will be rededicated June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar 28 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar 28 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC