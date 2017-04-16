From the weeklies

From the weeklies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

Challis EMTs and medical staff at Challis Area Health Center trained in Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency accident simulations with an Air St. Luke's crew in a weekend session that took them from the field, to the clinic's emergency room and back to the classroom for debriefings. Visiting physicians said seeing Challis EMTs and clinic staff in action brought home for them the extreme difficulties in transporting and treating patients in a remote, rural setting far from the nearest hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar 28 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar 28 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,335,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC