Free speech advocates oppose Idaho's ag-gag law

Journalists, book publishers, food-safety groups and labor unions have gone to court to fight the Idaho law that makes it illegal to secretly film animal abuse at farms and other agricultural facilities. Twelve groups filed friend-of-the-court briefs with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals contending that the so-called ag-gag law, which was struck down by an Idaho judge, violates the right to free speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.