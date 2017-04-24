Free speech advocates oppose Idaho's ag-gag law
Journalists, book publishers, food-safety groups and labor unions have gone to court to fight the Idaho law that makes it illegal to secretly film animal abuse at farms and other agricultural facilities. Twelve groups filed friend-of-the-court briefs with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals contending that the so-called ag-gag law, which was struck down by an Idaho judge, violates the right to free speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC