For North Idaho's Emily Ruskovich, debut novel stirs up memory of home - Sat, 15 Apr 2017 PST
Emily Ruskovich, who was raised in North Idaho, has published her first novel, "Idaho." She will read on Friday, April 21 in Spokane with the poet Jamaal May as part of the Get Lit festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC