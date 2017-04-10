For Ellison, new role with national Democrats a chance to rebuild local parties from ground up
As deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee , Ellison has promoted local Democratic candidates in Republican strongholds like Texas and Idaho. He's also traveled to GOP-tilting parts of Democratic-leaning states, building relationships with activists and candidates as they seek ways to drive up voter turnout in areas long written off to Republicans.
