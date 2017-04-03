Fin Fun owners feted by SBA's McMahon

Fin Fun's Eric L. Browning, CEO, owner and manager, and Steven J. Browning, CFO and co-owner, have been named the 2017 Small Business Person of the Year winners for Idaho, according to a U.S. Small Business Administration news release. Administrator Linda McMahon on March 16 announced the winners for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

