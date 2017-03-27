Fate of guns on campus, some taxes no...

Fate of guns on campus, some taxes now in governor's hands

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Georgia lawmakers closed their 40-day session early Friday morning, sending dozens of proposals for review by Gov. Nathan Deal. The Republican governor, who has only one legislative session remaining before he leaves office, prompted some nervous laughter when he delivered a message to each chamber on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar 28 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar 28 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC