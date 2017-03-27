Eye on Boise: Some accomplishments, lots of drama, and some work left ...

But when the gavel fell last week on the stormy 80-day session, nothing had been passed to address Idaho's health coverage gap, though three bills were introduced and the Senate had its first-ever floor debate over Medicaid expansion. Education was a bright point, with broad support for a substantial boost in the public schools budget and the third step in Idaho's five-year plan to improve its schools and boost teacher pay.

