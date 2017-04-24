Edit: When will Bedke draw line?

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke has decreed that state Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, have "done nothing wrong" by taking $6,400 of tax money under questionable circumstances. Try telling that to an employer when one of his workers travels on business and pockets the money intended to purchase a hotel room by staying with friends.

