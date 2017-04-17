Churches on University Drive navigate...

Churches on University Drive navigate legal roadblocks in effort to relocate

Among the usual Monday morning traffic on University Drive, it's not uncommon to see students popping in and out of the doors of the churches lining the roadside-particularly those of St. Paul's and the Boise LDS Institute. As Boise State plans its expansion, the churches have found themselves faced with an issue of real estate.

