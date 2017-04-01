Bieter May Have Come To His senses
In a surprise move Saturday, Mayor Dave Bieter did an about face over using $100,000 of hard-earned taxpayer dollars to hire a promoter to attract the F-35. In a prepared statement, Team Dave told the GUARDIAN, "After careful consideration we decided to leave the money in the city treasury.
