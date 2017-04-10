Bar owners continue with suit against Idaho's liquor laws
Bar owners in southwest Idaho say they are moving forward with their lawsuit against the state despite Idaho lawmakers tweaking the same liquor laws that prompted the legal action. Idaho law currently bans serving alcohol during nude or sexually explicit live performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC