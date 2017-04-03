A small Idaho town bucks the perception of rural struggle
The Chobani yogurt factory in Twin Falls, Idaho, March 13, 2017. The plant - a vast space of whirring robots, steel tanks and 1,000 full-time employees - is the largest in the world, helping to bolster southern Idaho and bucking the pattern, and the perception, of rural America's struggle.
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
