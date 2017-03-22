WSU student hopes his rapping skills score an internship with Jimmy Fallon
To showcase his talents and enhance the odds of getting picked, he rewrote 'Blackalicious Alphabet Aerobics' about The Tonight Show. He posted his final product online, writing on his Facebook page, "Share with your friends & send it to The Tonight Show and Jimmy! Hope you enjoy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC