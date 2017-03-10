Wasden issues statement on 'misconceptions' about his handling of telemed abortion case
After this morning's House tussle over his office's budget, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued this statement about his handling of the telemedicine abortion case: "I am aware that some legislators have a misconception about my office's legal work in the telemedicine medication abortion case. While the litigation was pending, Whole Woman's Health was decided by the United States Supreme Court, which was a significant abortion decision that directly impacted the Idaho case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC