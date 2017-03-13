Veyo hearing finally set, but no publ...

Veyo hearing finally set, but no public testimony

2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The House Health & Welfare Committee has announced that it'll hold a "listening session" on Tuesday morning, starting at 9 a.m. in Room EW 20, on contract management of non-emergency medical transportation under the state Department of Health & Welfare's controversial new contract with Veyo, which has generated many complaints, particularly from local care and medical transportation providers in Idaho. The session will feature four people speaking on behalf of Veyo, including the firm's CEO; and two on behalf of Idaho's Medicaid program, state Health & Welfare Director Dick Armstrong and Medicaid division chief Matt Wimmer.

