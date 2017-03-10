Twin Falls 88-year-old inspires others to stay active

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. PST.- Betty Wilkins, 88, works out Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at CSI in Twin Falls, Idaho. Surrounded by college boys 70 years younger than her, Wilkins used weight machines on a dreary, overcast Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.