Treasure Valley residents rally to make Idaho more gun friendly
Gun rights advocates from around the Treasure Valley and beyond gathered on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Building on a blustery afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 24 in support of new gun legislation-including the Castle Doctrine-being considered by the Idaho legislature. A crowd of about 200 participants-many of them sporting firearms-listened to Greg Pruitt, director of the Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance , and Christy Zito, State Representative of District 23, emphasize the importance of making Idaho more gun-friendly.
