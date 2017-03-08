The week that was...
From left, Betsy Russell, Bill Spence, Kevin Richert, David Leroy and co-host Melissa Davlin on Friday's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television On tonight's "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television, there's a rundown of the events of the week; producer Seth Ogilvie interviews Senate Assistant Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise; and House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane, R-Nampa; and co-host Melissa Davlin moderates a discussion between Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Wayne Hoffman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. On the pundits panel, former Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC