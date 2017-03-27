The Latest: Idaho Senate kills $28M t...

The Latest: Idaho Senate kills $28M tax cut plan

The Idaho Senate has killed a last-minute $28 million tax cut plan on the final day of the 2017 legislative session. House members had tacked on the tax relief proposal to an unemployment insurance plan on Tuesday as a way to slash personal and corporate income tax rates.

