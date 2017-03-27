The Latest: Idaho Senate kills $28M tax cut plan
The Idaho Senate has killed a last-minute $28 million tax cut plan on the final day of the 2017 legislative session. House members had tacked on the tax relief proposal to an unemployment insurance plan on Tuesday as a way to slash personal and corporate income tax rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|15 hr
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|15 hr
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC