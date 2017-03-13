State to allow Lewiston home for trou...

State to allow Lewiston home for troubled teens to stay open

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

State regulators will not revoke the operating license of a Lewiston facility for troubled children, allowing it to stay open. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare instead is not allowing new admissions at the Northwest Children's Home and will require the facility to make major changes to protect its residents from offenses found in an investigation last year.

