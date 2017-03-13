State to allow Lewiston home for troubled teens to stay open
State regulators will not revoke the operating license of a Lewiston facility for troubled children, allowing it to stay open. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare instead is not allowing new admissions at the Northwest Children's Home and will require the facility to make major changes to protect its residents from offenses found in an investigation last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC