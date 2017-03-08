Spence: Boise's 'Theater of the Absurd'

In a column for the Lewiston Tribune today, William L. Spence comments on the silliness now occurring in the Idaho House: What do you do when you read about the "Theater of the Absurd" and realize it describes your own life? For the record, I started boning up on the Theater of the Absurd well before Monday's call of the House, when White Bird Rep. Priscilla Giddings objected to the common practice of suspending the reading of a bill. The move forced a 90-minute delay in the floor proceedings while she read a 21-page bill aloud to her colleagues - on the scintillating topic of Idaho's notary laws.

