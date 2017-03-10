Sore over telemedicine abortion case, House members move against Wasden's budget, but fall short

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, made an unsuccessful motion in the House today to reconsider SB 1158, the Idaho Attorney General's budget, which had passed the House earlier this morning on a 40-30 vote and headed to the governor's desk. "I think there' a couple things that we can fix to clean it up quite quickly," Giddings told the House.

