Some may qualify for free help with tax returns
Senior citizens or people with low-to-moderate income can find free help to prepare their income tax returns at tax preparation sites throughout Idaho. To find the sites closest to them, taxpayers can go to the Idaho State Tax Commission's web site and click on the "Free Income Tax Help" link under the "Quick Picks" section.
