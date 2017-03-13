Several Dead Horses, Cattle Found on Idaho Couple's Property
A couple in southwestern Idaho is facing criminal charges after officials say they found several dead animals on their property. KTVB-TV reports the man and woman, who have not yet been identified, are charged with 23 counts each of animal cruelty and failure to feed and water animals.
