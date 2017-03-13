School elections bill follows local f...

School elections bill follows local fight in Coeur d'Alene

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In 2013, a group aligned with one slice within Kootenai County's GOP spectrum briefly seized control of the Coeur d'Alene School Board as three conservative appointees joined two elected trustees to push the board to the right. Led by Brent Regan, a North Idaho businessman and current board chairman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the group sought to make local school board elections more partisan, at the behest of the Reagan Republicans, a group whose stated goal was to push out elected Democrats and moderates in all local offices, including nonpartisan ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC