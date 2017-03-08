School districts learn to see homeless students differently
Lorie Wendel talks about her circumstances - and what it's like sharing a single Twin Falls motel room for her family of four - while her 13-year-old son, Stanley Haney, plays a game Jan. 11, 2017, at the Old Towne Lodge in Twin Falls, Idaho. Of the 527 Twin Falls children identified as homeless as of May, 77 percent were doubled up with another family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC