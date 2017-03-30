Salmon removed from flood-threatened Idaho hatchery
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Thursday loaded the fish at the Eagle Fish Hatchery west of Boise into four trucks for transportation to the Springfield Fish Hatchery in eastern Idaho. The 4,000 fish are broodstock that produce future generations of sockeye.
