Retired Idaho legislator Mike Mitchell dies - Sat, 04 Mar 2017 PST
Described by friends as a gentleman and go-to government expert, longtime Lewiston lawmaker Mike Mitchell died in Boise on Friday. He was 91. Mitchell spent nearly 40 years in public service in Idaho, spanning the executive and legislative branches.
