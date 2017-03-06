Rep. Giddings cites the Idaho Constit...

Rep. Giddings cites the Idaho Constitution for lengthy clash over notary bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, holding a copy of the Idaho Constitution, discusses her move Monday to force the full reading of a lengthy bill to update Idaho's notary laws. BOISE The Idaho House ground to a halt Monday, as a handful of lawmakers fearful about international implications of a bill updating Idaho's notary laws forced an hour-plus reading of the 21-page bill, before it finally passed with just seven "no" votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb 10 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC