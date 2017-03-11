Remote testimony idea praised - Sat, 11 Mar 2017 PST
An effort to allow remote testimony at legislative hearings was introduced in the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday, though it isn't expected to advance this session. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, would create a pilot program to explore ways for Idaho citizens to testify at committee hearings without needing to travel to Boise.
