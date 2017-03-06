Proposal to repeal abortion laws heads to Idaho House

A proposal to reverse two anti-abortion laws in Idaho is headed to the House floor for debate after being approved on Monday at the committee level by lawmakers hesitant to loosen the state's tough anti-abortion stance. Earlier this year, a federal judge agreed to give the Idaho Legislature time to repeal two laws passed in 2015 banning women from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine.

