Plans in place to evacuate salmon if ...

Plans in place to evacuate salmon if Idaho hatchery floods

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

High water is threatening a fish hatchery in southwestern Idaho that raises endangered Snake River sockeye salmon, and plans are in place to evacuate 4,000 fish if power gets knocked out. Workers make daily patrols for leaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... 15 hr DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us 15 hr DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC