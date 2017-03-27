Plans in place to evacuate salmon if Idaho hatchery floods
High water is threatening a fish hatchery in southwestern Idaho that raises endangered Snake River sockeye salmon, and plans are in place to evacuate 4,000 fish if power gets knocked out. Workers make daily patrols for leaks.
