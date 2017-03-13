Open meeting law expansion wins House panel's support
The House State Affairs Committee today voted unanimously in favor of legislation from its chairman, Rep. Tom Loertscher, to bring state boards and councils created by executive order under the Idaho Open Meeting Law. Loertscher, R-Iona, noted that the committee's hearing this morning was open to the public, "and rightfully so.
