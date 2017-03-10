Open Meeting Law expansion bill may die without hearing in Senate

Though it passed the House on a unanimous, 70-0 vote last week, Senate State Affairs Chairman Jeff Siddoway, R-Terreton, says at this point, he's not planning to schedule a hearing on HB 273 , the bill to expand the Idaho Open Meeting Law to include state boards or commissions created by executive order. Siddoway said the Senate GOP leadership asked him to put a hold on the bill at the behest of the governor's office.

