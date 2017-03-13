Officials Seize More Than 40 Horses i...

Officials Seize More Than 40 Horses in Idaho

An Idaho couple is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after law enforcement authorities seized more than 40 horses from their property in Owyhee County. Owyhee County Deputy Sheriff Larry Kendrick said that on Jan. 25, he responded to a call about dead horses and other livestock on a property belonging to Ray Michael Parker and Billie Jean Parker, in Grand View, Idaho.

