Officials Seize More Than 40 Horses in Idaho
An Idaho couple is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after law enforcement authorities seized more than 40 horses from their property in Owyhee County. Owyhee County Deputy Sheriff Larry Kendrick said that on Jan. 25, he responded to a call about dead horses and other livestock on a property belonging to Ray Michael Parker and Billie Jean Parker, in Grand View, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC