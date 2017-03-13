Non-Discrimination

Non-Discrimination

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is committed to equal opportunity in the delivery of programs and services to clients. The Department is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, age, sex and, in some cases, religion or political beliefs.

