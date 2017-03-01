New OPE report examines jurisdiction issues in Indian Country

A new report from the Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations on state jurisdiction in Indian country is offering four recommendations to lawmakers: Consider investing in forums for intergovernmental cooperation, and establish a liaison or office within the Idaho governor's office dedicated to Indian affairs; consider granting limited state authority to tribal officers, such as in fresh pursuit cases; consider facilitating state court recognition of tribal court orders for involuntary commitment; and consider funding options to tribal or local law enforcement to address gaps in services that come with overlapping jurisdictions.

