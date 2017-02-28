New legislation requiring Boise State to notify other universities about suspension or expulsions
The Associated Students of Boise State University are in the process of drafting legislation that will require Boise State to notify other universities about Boise State students who are applying to transfer who have violated the Student Code of Conduct in a way that resulted in expulsion or suspension.
