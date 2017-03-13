Mudslide, fallen trees block roads in...

Mudslide, fallen trees block roads in Bonners Ferry

10 hrs ago

The Idaho Department of Transportation is working to clear fallen trees and debris in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where persistent rainfall triggered a mudslide Saturday afternoon. The slide happened near Ash Street and Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry.

