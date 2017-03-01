More on Plus
Outdoor Idaho "A Sawtooth Celebration" OUTDOOR IDAHO takes a trip through time and space to examine the Sawtooth National Recreation Area as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. The show profiles how it came to be established, controversies surrounding its designation and the people involved, plus people and projects that contribute to its success.
