More on Idaho

Real Adam Smith "Ideas That Changed The World" Ideas That Changed The World, second in the two-part series of The Real Adam Smith: A Personal Exploration by Johan Norberg, takes a closer look at the "father of modern economics," who lived in the 18th century among horse-drawn carriages, sailing ships and trade that was greatly limited and riddled with corruption. Yet, Adam Smith envisioned a world of free trade among ethical, honest businesses and recorded his revolutionary ideas in two remarkable books: The Theory of Moral Sentiments and The Wealth of Nations.

