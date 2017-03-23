March 23, 2017: What to Know

The Idaho Department of Labor made a jaw-dropping announcement late Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with the unemployment rate. According to the department, hackers compromised the personal data of 170,000 Idahoans whose information had been entered into the IdahoWorks job search engine, which is managed by Kansas-based America's Job Link.

