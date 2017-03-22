March 22, 2017: What to Know
The news about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia just gets worse. In an exclusive story, The Associated Press reported this morning that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort "secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin," contradicting the administration's insistence that Manafort never worked for Russian interests.
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
