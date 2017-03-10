Lawmakers step up push to repeal Idaho's sales tax on groceries - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST

Eighteen senators and representatives gathered for a news conference Thursday to press for repealing Idaho's 6 percent sales tax on groceries - and announced that they're up to 48 cosponsors for the bill, nearly half of Idaho's 105 lawmakers. "We have the majority of each majority caucus as co-sponsors," said Sen. Cliff Bayer, R-Boise, including half of the House GOP leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.