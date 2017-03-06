Lawmakers pondering different future role for Millennium Fund money
The Legislature's Joint Millennium Fund Committee, which makes recommendations on how to spend millions each year in earnings from Idaho's share of a nationwide tobacco settlement, gave a belated report to JFAC this morning, which is scheduled to set the Millennium Fund budget tomorrow morning. "We apologize for the lateness of this report, however other plans did not materialize as many of us had hoped," Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, co-chair of the panel, told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
